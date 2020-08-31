+ taxes & licensing
306-934-1822
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Looking for a nimble urban daily commuter? This low mileage 2017 Hyundai Accent SE is a subcompact sedan and hatchback offer a good value. It has a 1.6L 4Cyl powertrain with a 6 speed automatic transmission. It also has Power Doors! Power Windows! Power Mirrors! A/C! Heated driver & front passenger Seats! Sunroof! Steering audio controls! Cruise Control! Aux & USB input! Radio! CD player! Phone connectivity! Traction Control! Active Eco mode! And many more!! Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
