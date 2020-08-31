Menu
2017 Hyundai Accent

7,090 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2017 Hyundai Accent

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE Sunroof! Heated Seats! Cruise Control!

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE Sunroof! Heated Seats! Cruise Control!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

7,090KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5773797
  • Stock #: PDN38047
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE4HU329635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 7,090 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a nimble urban daily commuter? This low mileage 2017 Hyundai Accent SE is a subcompact sedan and hatchback offer a good value. It has a 1.6L 4Cyl powertrain with a 6 speed automatic transmission. It also has Power Doors! Power Windows! Power Mirrors! A/C! Heated driver & front passenger Seats! Sunroof! Steering audio controls! Cruise Control! Aux & USB input! Radio! CD player! Phone connectivity! Traction Control! Active Eco mode! And many more!! Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Heated Seats
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Sunroof
6 Speed Automatic

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

