2017 Hyundai Accent

84,700 KM

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2017 Hyundai Accent

2017 Hyundai Accent

SUNROOF! CRUISE CONTROL! BLUETOOTH!

2017 Hyundai Accent

SUNROOF! CRUISE CONTROL! BLUETOOTH!

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

84,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6989063
  Stock #: P38310C
  VIN: KMHCT4AEXHU220509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P38310C
  • Mileage 84,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a nimble urban daily commuter? This 2017 Hyundai Accent SE is a subcompact sedan offer a good value. It has a 1.6L 4 Cyl powertrain with a 6 speed automatic transmission. It also has Power Door Locks! Power Windows! Power Mirrors! A/C! Heated driver & front passenger Seats! Sunroof! Steering audio controls! Cruise Control! Aux & USB input! Radio! CD player! Phone connectivity! Traction Control! Active Eco mode! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

