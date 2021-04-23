2017 Hyundai Accent

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,495 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 7 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6989063

6989063 Stock #: P38310C

P38310C VIN: KMHCT4AEXHU220509

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P38310C

Mileage 84,700 KM

Vehicle Features Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.