2017 Hyundai Accent

49,520 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2017 Hyundai Accent

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE PICTURES AVAILABLE UPON ARRIVAL!!

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE PICTURES AVAILABLE UPON ARRIVAL!!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,520KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8516354
  • Stock #: P38875
  • VIN: KMHCU4AE4HU308887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P38875
  • Mileage 49,520 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

