The hip hugging supportive front seats and driver oriented sporty dashboard outline the performance pedigree this 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT possesses. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT is for sale today.

With a European design and finely tuned to perfection, the new Elantra GT offers impressive styling and safety with a high level of comfort. This hatchback has clean design lines and mildly aggressive styling offering a real sports car look. The new Elantra GT offers ample trunk space and great passenger comfort. Thanks to its sporty chassis, on road feedback is nothing but sharp and determined. This hatchback has 87,415 kms. Its grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Elantra GTs trim level is GLS Tech. If you need the most advanced tech you can get in a sporty hatchback, look no further than the GLS Tech trim. Bluetooth connectivity, navigation in a 7 inch touchscreen, and a hidden backup camera make this Elantra GT one of the smartest cars in its class. On top of that, you get features like steering wheel audio controls, automatic projection headlights, power windows and locks, driver selectable steering mode, and more.

2017 Hyundai Elantra

87,415 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,415 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats

The hip hugging supportive front seats and driver oriented sporty dashboard outline the performance pedigree this 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT possesses. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT is for sale today.

With a European design and finely tuned to perfection, the new Elantra GT offers impressive styling and safety with a high level of comfort. This hatchback has clean design lines and mildly aggressive styling offering a real sports car look. The new Elantra GT offers ample trunk space and great passenger comfort. Thanks to its sporty chassis, on road feedback is nothing but sharp and determined. This hatchback has 87,415 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Elantra GT's trim level is GLS Tech. If you need the most advanced tech you can get in a sporty hatchback, look no further than the GLS Tech trim. Bluetooth connectivity, navigation in a 7 inch touchscreen, and a hidden backup camera make this Elantra GT one of the smartest cars in its class. On top of that, you get features like steering wheel audio controls, automatic projection headlights, power windows and locks, driver selectable steering mode, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $127.89 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


Budget Auto Centre has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.



With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you.
o~o

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

