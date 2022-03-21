Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

212,418 KM

Details

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL Blind Spot! Heated Seats! Heated Steering Wheel!

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL Blind Spot! Heated Seats! Heated Steering Wheel!

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

212,418KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8728157
  Stock #: BT1863
  VIN: KMHD84LF7HU379564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 212,418 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hyundai Elantra GL $12,995 Plus Tax 2.0 L, 4 CYL, VIN# KMHD84LF7HU379564 212,418 Km, FWD, Heated Frond Seats, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Apple Car Play, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Assist, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Pwr Window/Locks , AUX & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Tait @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-716-9302 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

