2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL Blind Spot! Heated Seats! Heated Steering Wheel!
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8728157
- Stock #: BT1863
- VIN: KMHD84LF7HU379564
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Orange
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 212,418 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL $12,995 Plus Tax 2.0 L, 4 CYL, VIN# KMHD84LF7HU379564 212,418 Km, FWD, Heated Frond Seats, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Apple Car Play, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Assist, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Pwr Window/Locks , AUX & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Tait @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-716-9302 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.
Vehicle Features
