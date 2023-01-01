Menu
<b>Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Touch Screen, Power Tailgate!</b><br> <br> We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.<br> <br> This Hyundai Santa Fe XL still does what good crossover SUVs do best. It delivers flexible space, decent performance, and great value. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL is for sale today. <br> <br>Hyundai designed this Sante Fe XL to feed your spirit of adventure with a fine blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Sante Fe XL is a smart choice. This SUV has 141,406 kms. Its red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Santa Fe XLs trim level is Luxury with 6 Seats. The Santa Fe XL Luxury was designed to adapt whatever your lifestyle demands. Features include 2nd row captains chairs, LED fog lights, panoramic sunroof, Smart power tailgate, drivers integrated memory system, 12-way power drivers seat with 4-way lumbar support, 4-way power front passengers seat with height adjust, leather seating surfaces, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob, electrochromic rear view mirror with HomeLink and compass, 12-speaker Infinity premium audio system, and an 8-inch touchscreen navigation system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Touch Screen, Power Tailgate, Premium Sound System . <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/ target=_blank>https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$168.29</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br><br> Village Auto Sales has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs. </br> <br> With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, youll drive home happy, and thats a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. </br> o~o

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

141,406 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Luxury

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Luxury

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

141,406KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF0HU216439

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P39601
  • Mileage 141,406 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-XXXX

306-934-1822

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe