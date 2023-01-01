$24,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL Luxury
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL Luxury
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
141,406KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF0HU216439
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P39601
- Mileage 141,406 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Touch Screen, Power Tailgate!
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.
This Hyundai Santa Fe XL still does what good crossover SUV's do best. It delivers flexible space, decent performance, and great value. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL is for sale today.
Hyundai designed this Sante Fe XL to feed your spirit of adventure with a fine blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Sante Fe XL is a smart choice. This SUV has 141,406 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Santa Fe XL's trim level is Luxury with 6 Seats. The Santa Fe XL Luxury was designed to adapt whatever your lifestyle demands. Features include 2nd row captain's chairs, LED fog lights, panoramic sunroof, Smart power tailgate, driver's integrated memory system, 12-way power driver's seat with 4-way lumbar support, 4-way power front passenger's seat with height adjust, leather seating surfaces, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob, electrochromic rear view mirror with HomeLink and compass, 12-speaker Infinity premium audio system, and an 8-inch touchscreen navigation system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Touch Screen, Power Tailgate, Premium Sound System .
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $168.29 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Village Auto Sales has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
Call Dealer
306-934-XXXX(click to show)
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe