2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L Premium FWD

Striking exterior features make this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport a great statement on the road. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is for sale today. 

Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 148,400 kms. Its grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. 

Our Santa Fe Sports trim level is 2.4L Premium FWD. With Santa Fe Sport 2.4L Premium FWD youre ready to take your active lifestyle anywhere. As a step up from the 2.4L, this front wheel drive contains all the equipment found in the 2.4L plus a heated steering wheel, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob, manual rear side window sunshades, LED integrated side mirror turn signal repeaters, heated rear seats, 12-way power adjustable drivers seat with 4-way power lumbar support and adjustable head restraints, dual-zone automatic climate control with CleanAir Ionizer, rear parking assist sensors, and blind spot detection system with lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection.

148,400 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Sport 2.4 Premium

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Used
148,400KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZU3LB5HG450467

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P39669C
  • Mileage 148,400 KM

Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Bluetooth!

We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.

Striking exterior features make this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport a great statement on the road. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is for sale today.

Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 148,400 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is 2.4L Premium FWD. With Santa Fe Sport 2.4L Premium FWD you're ready to take your active lifestyle anywhere. As a step up from the 2.4L, this front wheel drive contains all the equipment found in the 2.4L plus a heated steering wheel, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob, manual rear side window sunshades, LED integrated side mirror turn signal repeaters, heated rear seats, 12-way power adjustable driver's seat with 4-way power lumbar support and adjustable head restraints, dual-zone automatic climate control with CleanAir Ionizer, rear parking assist sensors, and blind spot detection system with lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $121.16 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


Village Auto Sales has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.



With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you.
Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

