2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

133,171 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

133,171KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7512780
  Stock #: BP1410
  VIN: 5NMZU3LB4HH048641

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 133,171 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe $15,995 Plus Tax
2.4 L 4 CYL VIN# 5NMZU3LB4HH048641
133,171 Km, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Heated front and Back Seats, Cruise Control, Dual Air condition & Much more. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Email Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

