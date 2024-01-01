2017 Hyundai Sonata

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span><b>Low Kilometers! - Local Vehicle - Great on Fuel!</b><br><br></span><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span><span><br>- 8.2L/100km Combined Fuel Economy<br>- Heated Front Seats<br>- Rearview Camera<br>- 5-Inch Colour Touchscreen Display<br>- SiriusXM Satellite Radio<br>- iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity<br>- Heated Sideview Mirrors<br>- Remote Keyless Entry<br>- Automatic Headlights<br>- Drive Mode Select<br>- Air Conditioning<br>- Cruise Control<br>- 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine<br><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure: </b></span><a href=https://www.hyundaicanada.com/-/media/hyundai/showroom/2017/sonata/brochure/english/h16q2_3039_sonata_2017_web_bro.pdf?srsltid=AfmBOoqXzJye6DHj5j8WwykmTmFziQyUqLKikZ9jjN0Fy2AtZUXoqtlh target=_blank><span>https://www.hyundaicanada.com/-/media/hyundai/showroom/2017/sonata/brochure/english/h16q2_3039_sonata_2017_web_bro.pdf?srsltid=AfmBOoqXzJye6DHj5j8WwykmTmFziQyUqLKikZ9jjN0Fy2AtZUXoqtlh</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.<br></span><span><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br></span><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span><span></span></div>

2017 Hyundai Sonata

104,038 KM

Details Description

$16,925

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Sonata

GL - LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS - REARVIEW CAMERA - LOCAL VEHICLE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Sonata

GL - LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS - REARVIEW CAMERA - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller

$16,925

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
104,038KM
VIN 5NPE24AF5HH548648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fiery Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 548648
  • Mileage 104,038 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometers! - Local Vehicle - Great on Fuel!

Key Features:

- 8.2L/100km Combined Fuel Economy
- Heated Front Seats
- Rearview Camera
- 5-Inch Colour Touchscreen Display
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity
- Heated Sideview Mirrors
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Drive Mode Select
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
- 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.hyundaicanada.com/-/media/hyundai/showroom/2017/sonata/brochure/english/h16q2_3039_sonata_2017_web_bro.pdf?srsltid=AfmBOoqXzJye6DHj5j8WwykmTmFziQyUqLKikZ9jjN0Fy2AtZUXoqtlh

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - HEATED LEATHER SEATS - SUNROOF - REMOTE START - REARVIEW CAM for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2014 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - HEATED LEATHER SEATS - SUNROOF - REMOTE START - REARVIEW CAM 255,614 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 Limited - AWD - PLATINUM PKG - LOW KMS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - RADAR CRUISE - NAV - MOONROOF for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Toyota RAV4 Limited - AWD - PLATINUM PKG - LOW KMS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - RADAR CRUISE - NAV - MOONROOF 73,277 KM $34,829 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - REMOTE START - NAVIGATION - REAR DVD SYSTEM - LOW KMS for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - REMOTE START - NAVIGATION - REAR DVD SYSTEM - LOW KMS 130,646 KM $23,374 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,925

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Sonata