2017 Hyundai Tucson

<div><span><b>One Owner - Very Low Kilometers - Accident Free - Exceptional Condition<br></b></span><br><b><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span></b><span><br>- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br>- 9.3L/100km Combined Fuel Economy<br>- Heated Leather Front & Rear Seats<br>- Heated Steering Wheel<br>- Navigation System<br>- Panoramic Moonroof<br>- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility<br>- Rear Parking Sensors<br>- Rearview Camera<br>- Blind Spot Detection<br>- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert<br>- Lane Change Assist<br>- 8-Inch Touchscreen Display<br>- Premium Infinity Audio System<br>- Smart Power Liftgate<br>- Proximity Keyless Entry<br>- Windshield Wiper De-Icer<br>- Dual-Zone Climate<br>- 1.6L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine<br><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure: </b></span><a href=https://www.hyundaicanada.com/-/media/hyundai/showroom/2017/tucson/brochure/english/3013_tucson_2017_web_brochure_en3.pdf?srsltid=AfmBOoqTBcYcGs7-nEYh12RrtZFuvK9y9bFJvTSmf80S1dXMtfzjW1Ep target=_blank><span>https://www.hyundaicanada.com/-/media/hyundai/showroom/2017/tucson/brochure/english/3013_tucson_2017_web_brochure_en3.pdf?srsltid=AfmBOoqTBcYcGs7-nEYh12RrtZFuvK9y9bFJvTSmf80S1dXMtfzjW1Ep</span></a><br><span></span><a href=https://www.hyundaicanada.com/-/media/hyundai/showroom/2017/tucson/brochure/english/3013_tucson_2017_web_brochure_en3.pdf?srsltid=AfmBOoqTBcYcGs7-nEYh12RrtZFuvK9y9bFJvTSmf80S1dXMtfzjW1Ep target=_blank></a><br><span>Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.<br></span><span><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br></span><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span><span><br></span></div>

2017 Hyundai Tucson

58,873 KM

Details Description

$25,872

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson

1.6T Limited - AWD - LOW KMS - ONE OWNER - HEATED REAR SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL - NAVIGATION - PANORAMIC SUNROOF

2017 Hyundai Tucson

1.6T Limited - AWD - LOW KMS - ONE OWNER - HEATED REAR SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL - NAVIGATION - PANORAMIC SUNROOF

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$25,872

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,873KM
VIN KM8J3CA21HU493636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 493636
  • Mileage 58,873 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

$25,872

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2017 Hyundai Tucson