$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Village Auto Sales
306-934-1822
2017 Infiniti QX60
2017 Infiniti QX60
REMOTE START, AWD, NAVIGATION, REARVIEW CAMERA, SUNROOF, AND MORE!
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
139,359KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9996731
- Stock #: P39325C
- VIN: 5N1DL0MM9HC549546
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,359 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Village Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1