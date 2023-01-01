Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Infiniti QX60

139,359 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2017 Infiniti QX60

2017 Infiniti QX60

REMOTE START, AWD, NAVIGATION, REARVIEW CAMERA, SUNROOF, AND MORE!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Infiniti QX60

REMOTE START, AWD, NAVIGATION, REARVIEW CAMERA, SUNROOF, AND MORE!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 9996731
  2. 9996731
  3. 9996731
  4. 9996731
  5. 9996731
  6. 9996731
  7. 9996731
  8. 9996731
  9. 9996731
  10. 9996731
  11. 9996731
  12. 9996731
  13. 9996731
  14. 9996731
  15. 9996731
  16. 9996731
  17. 9996731
  18. 9996731
  19. 9996731
  20. 9996731
  21. 9996731
  22. 9996731
  23. 9996731
  24. 9996731
  25. 9996731
  26. 9996731
  27. 9996731
  28. 9996731
  29. 9996731
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
139,359KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9996731
  • Stock #: P39325C
  • VIN: 5N1DL0MM9HC549546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,359 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

2016 Nissan Rogue SL...
 125,844 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti QX60 R...
 139,359 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler J...
 133,746 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Village Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory