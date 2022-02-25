$45,800+ tax & licensing
2017 Jaguar F-PACE
S- AWD, Htd. Seats/Wheel, Sunroof, Remote Start
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
91,101KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8299266
- Stock #: 99572
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,101 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr S, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Supercharged
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
