2017 Jaguar XF

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>R-Sport Equipment Highlights:<br><br>R-Sport Body Kit Including Sports Front Bumper<br>Body Coloured Side Sills <br>Trunk Mounted Spoiler<br>Sport Taurus Leather Seats<br>Metal Treadplates<br>Multi-Function Steering Wheel with R-Sport Branding<br>Gloss Blade Side Window Surround<br>Dark morse Code Aluminum Instrument Panel Finisher<br>LED Headlamps with Intelligent Highbeams<br>Lane Keep Assist with Driver Condition Monitor<br>Blind Spot Monitor with Reverse Traffic Detection<br><br><br>Cold Climate Package:<br><br>Heated Front Seats<br>Heated Rear Seats<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Heated Front Windscreen<br>Heated Washer Jets<br><br><br>Comfort & Convenience Package:<br><br>Cooled Front Seats<br>Heated Rear Seats<br>Soft Close Doors<br>Trunk - Power Open/ Close<br><br><br>InControl Touch 8 Capacitive Touch-Screen Display<br>Moonroof<br>Premium Meridian 11 Speaker Audio System<br>Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming<br>SiriusXM Satellite Radio<br>Auxiliary/ USB Input<br>Suedecloth Premium Headliner<br>10-Way Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support<br>Power Passenger Seat<br>Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column<br>Memory Seat Settings<br>Power Windows<br>Power Mirrors<br>Power Locks<br>Push To Start<br>Air Conditioning<br>Automatic Climate Controls<br>Quad-Zone Climate Controls<br><br><br>Exterior Features:<br><br>LED Headlamps<br>LED Signature J Blades Daytime Running Lamps<br>Headlamp Powerwash<br>Adaptive Front Lighting<br>Cornering Lamps<br>Intelligent High Beam<br>Partial Light Emitting Diode (LED) Tail Lamps<br>Remote Keyless Entry<br>Smart Access Doors<br>Privacy Glass<br>Power Fold Mirrors<br>20 Alloy Wheels<br><br><br>Drivers Assistance:<br><br>Head Up Display (HUD)<br>Autonomous Emergency Braking<br>Rain Sensor<br>Rear Camera Parking Aid with Guidance Lines on Display<br>Parking Sensors<br>Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>Universal Garage Door Opener<br>Traction and Stability Control<br><br><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</div>

2017 Jaguar XF

72,815 KM

Details Description Features

$33,712

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Jaguar XF

-Series 35t R-Sport - AWD - HUD - MERIDIAN AUDIO - NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jaguar XF

-Series 35t R-Sport - AWD - HUD - MERIDIAN AUDIO - NAVIGATION

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 10687833
  2. 10687833
Contact Seller

$33,712

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
72,815KM
Used
VIN SAJBL4BV0HCY45653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y45653
  • Mileage 72,815 KM

Vehicle Description

R-Sport Equipment Highlights:

R-Sport Body Kit Including Sports Front Bumper
Body Coloured Side Sills
Trunk Mounted Spoiler
Sport Taurus Leather Seats
Metal Treadplates
Multi-Function Steering Wheel with R-Sport Branding
Gloss Blade Side Window Surround
Dark morse Code Aluminum Instrument Panel Finisher
LED Headlamps with Intelligent Highbeams
Lane Keep Assist with Driver Condition Monitor
Blind Spot Monitor with Reverse Traffic Detection


Cold Climate Package:

Heated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Front Windscreen
Heated Washer Jets


Comfort & Convenience Package:

Cooled Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Soft Close Doors
Trunk - Power Open/ Close


InControl Touch 8" Capacitive Touch-Screen Display
Moonroof
Premium Meridian 11 Speaker Audio System
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Suedecloth Premium Headliner
10-Way Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Memory Seat Settings
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Quad-Zone Climate Controls


Exterior Features:

LED Headlamps
LED Signature "J" Blades Daytime Running Lamps
Headlamp Powerwash
Adaptive Front Lighting
Cornering Lamps
Intelligent High Beam
Partial Light Emitting Diode (LED) Tail Lamps
Remote Keyless Entry
Smart Access Doors
Privacy Glass
Power Fold Mirrors
20" Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Head Up Display (HUD)
Autonomous Emergency Braking
Rain Sensor
Rear Camera Parking Aid with Guidance Lines on Display
Parking Sensors
Navigation
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

Used 2017 Jaguar XF -Series 35t R-Sport - AWD - HUD - MERIDIAN AUDIO - NAVIGATION for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Jaguar XF -Series 35t R-Sport - AWD - HUD - MERIDIAN AUDIO - NAVIGATION 72,815 KM $33,712 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Cadillac XTS Platinum - AWD - BOSE - NAVIGATION - HEADS UP DISPLAY - LOCAL VEHICLE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2013 Cadillac XTS Platinum - AWD - BOSE - NAVIGATION - HEADS UP DISPLAY - LOCAL VEHICLE 123,627 KM $19,215 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Compass Trailhawk - 4x4 - LEATHER - HEATED SEATS - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 Jeep Compass Trailhawk - 4x4 - LEATHER - HEATED SEATS - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE 55,424 KM $36,202 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,712

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2017 Jaguar XF