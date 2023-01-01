$33,712+ tax & licensing
2017 Jaguar XF
-Series 35t R-Sport - AWD - HUD - MERIDIAN AUDIO - NAVIGATION
2017 Jaguar XF
-Series 35t R-Sport - AWD - HUD - MERIDIAN AUDIO - NAVIGATION
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$33,712
+ taxes & licensing
72,815KM
Used
VIN SAJBL4BV0HCY45653
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y45653
- Mileage 72,815 KM
Vehicle Description
R-Sport Equipment Highlights:
R-Sport Body Kit Including Sports Front Bumper
Body Coloured Side Sills
Trunk Mounted Spoiler
Sport Taurus Leather Seats
Metal Treadplates
Multi-Function Steering Wheel with R-Sport Branding
Gloss Blade Side Window Surround
Dark morse Code Aluminum Instrument Panel Finisher
LED Headlamps with Intelligent Highbeams
Lane Keep Assist with Driver Condition Monitor
Blind Spot Monitor with Reverse Traffic Detection
Cold Climate Package:
Heated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Front Windscreen
Heated Washer Jets
Comfort & Convenience Package:
Cooled Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Soft Close Doors
Trunk - Power Open/ Close
InControl Touch 8" Capacitive Touch-Screen Display
Moonroof
Premium Meridian 11 Speaker Audio System
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Suedecloth Premium Headliner
10-Way Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Memory Seat Settings
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Quad-Zone Climate Controls
Exterior Features:
LED Headlamps
LED Signature "J" Blades Daytime Running Lamps
Headlamp Powerwash
Adaptive Front Lighting
Cornering Lamps
Intelligent High Beam
Partial Light Emitting Diode (LED) Tail Lamps
Remote Keyless Entry
Smart Access Doors
Privacy Glass
Power Fold Mirrors
20" Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Head Up Display (HUD)
Autonomous Emergency Braking
Rain Sensor
Rear Camera Parking Aid with Guidance Lines on Display
Parking Sensors
Navigation
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
$33,712
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2017 Jaguar XF