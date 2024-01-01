$22,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk - 4x4 - LEATHER PLUS GROUP - COOLED SEATS - SIRIUSXM
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$22,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
147,863KM
VIN 1C4PJMBS6HD225447
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 225447
- Mileage 147,863 KM
Vehicle Description
Trailhawk Leather Plus Group:
Premium Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
Front Cooled & Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
8-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ 4-Way Power Lumbar Adjust
Power Liftgate
Remote Start System
Keyless Enter 'n Go w/ Push-Button Start
Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/ Microphone
Power Heated Exterior Mirrors w/ Supplemental Turn Signals, Courtesy Lamps & Memory Settings
Air Conditioning w/ Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
Windshield Wiper De-Icer
Humidity Sensor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Security Alarm
Trailer Tow Group:
Class III Hitch Receiver
4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
7" Full-Colour Customizable In-Cluster Display Centre
Uconnect 8.4 Multimedia Centre w/ 8.4" Touchscreen
Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input Jack
USB Ports
12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlets (x3)
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel
Ambient LED Interior Lighting
Jeep Cargo Management System
Power Windows w/ Front One-Touch Up/Down Functionality
Power Door Locks
Exterior Features:
Keyless Entry
Automatic Bi-Xenon High Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlamps
LED Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lamps
LED Taillamps
Rear Privacy Glass
Black Hood Decal
Trail Rated Badge
Accent-Colour Grille Surrounds, Roof Rails, Exterior Mirrors & Badging
Red Tow Hooks (2 Front/1 Rear)
Fuel Tank, Front Suspension, Transmission & Underbody Skid Plates
Skid Plate Trim on Lower Rear Fascia
17" Aluminum Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Selec-Terrain Traction Management System
Selec-Speed Control
Cruise Control
Hill Ascent & Descent Control
Engine Stop-Start System (ESS)
Trailer Sway Control
Electronic Roll Mitigation (ERM)
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
All-Speed Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Performance Features:
Jeep Active Drive II 4x4 System
3.2L Pentastar VVT - 6 Cylinder Engine
9-Speed Automatic Transmission
Off-Road Suspension & Locking Rear Axle
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
2017 Jeep Cherokee