Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Jeep Cherokee

86,000 KM

Details Features

$17,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Watch This Vehicle
12046093

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1735248088
  2. 1735248088
  3. 1735248088
  4. 1735248088
  5. 1735248088
  6. 1735248088
  7. 1735248088
  8. 1735248088
  9. 1735248088
  10. 1735248088
  11. 1735248088
  12. 1735248088
  13. 1735248088
  14. 1735248088
  15. 1735248088
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
86,000KM
VIN 1C4PJLAB7HW630121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 139,153 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Renegade for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2015 Jeep Renegade 130,024 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Cherokee for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Jeep Cherokee 92,400 KM $20,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Cherokee