2017 Jeep Cherokee

44,527 KM

Details

$32,000

+ tax & licensing
$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2017 Jeep Cherokee

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk L Plus

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk L Plus

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

44,527KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7342337
  • Stock #: TP8517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rhino Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,527 KM

Vehicle Description

Cherokee Trailhawk

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
WiFi Hotspot
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM (STD)
Smart Device Integration
RHINO CLEARCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 4WD AUTOMATIC -inc: 2 speed PTU (STD)
ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT W/ESS -inc: Pentastar Stop-Start Multiple VSM System 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L L PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 4WD Automatic Radio/Driver Seat/Exterior Mirrors Memory Heated Front Seats Power 8-Way Driver Seat Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Engine Block Heater Acc...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

