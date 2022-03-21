2017 Jeep Cherokee

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8728148

8728148 Stock #: BP1854C

BP1854C VIN: 1C4PJMAB9HD229929

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 189,447 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 9 Speed Automatic

