2017 Jeep Cherokee

189,447 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2017 Jeep Cherokee

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Sport Bluetooth! Cruise Control!

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Sport Bluetooth! Cruise Control!

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

189,447KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8728148
  • Stock #: BP1854C
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAB9HD229929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,447 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Jeep Cherokee Sport $19,995 Plus Tax 2.4L, 4 CYL VIN#: 1C4PJMAB9HD229929 189,447 Km, 4X4, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Power Window/Link, Bluetooth, Drive Modes - Snow, Sport, Sand/Mud, USB & AUX Ports & SD Slot & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Tait @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-716-9302. Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

