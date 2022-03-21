$40,020+ tax & licensing
$40,020
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2017 Jeep Cherokee
Latitude
55,835KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8809748
- Stock #: G6922A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Light Brownstone Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 55,835 KM
Vehicle Description
Cherokee North 4X4
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.52 AXLE RATIO
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC -inc: 1 speed PTU (STD)
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic
LIGHT BROWNSTONE PEARLCOAT
ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT W/ESS -inc: Pentastar Stop-Start Multiple VSM System 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Full Size Spare Tire Class III Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Engine Block Heater Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Season Floor Mats
COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Passive Entry/Keyless Go Remote Start System SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage HI/AK For More Info Call 800-643-2112 GPS Antenna Input Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
