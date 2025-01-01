Menu
Vehicle Description

SK VIN: 3C4NJDBB8HT616648 Platinum Auto Sport

**NO ACCIDENTS
**ONE OWNER
**AWD
**LOW KILOMETRES
**REMOTE START
**MOON ROOF
**NAVIGATION

Explore with confidence in this 2017 Jeep Compass 4WD North Edition


this Compass is ready for your next Saskatchewan adventure.

Whether you're navigating city streets or heading off the beaten path


and style all backed by in-house financing options at Platinum Auto Sport for all credit types.

Key Features of the 2017 Jeep Compass North 4WD:
2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 engine with 180 horsepower

9-speed automatic transmission for smooth


responsive shifting

Jeep Active Drive 4x4 system with Selec-Terrain® traction management

Redline Pearl exterior with signature Jeep styling and chrome accents

Premium black leather/cloth combination seats for comfort and durability

Heated front seats & heated leather-wrapped steering wheel

Uconnect® infotainment system with 7-inch touchscreen

Bluetooth® hands-free connectivity & voice command

Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" compatible

Remote start system & keyless entry with push-button start

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Power-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support

60/40 split-folding rear seat for versatile cargo space

Backup camera with rear park assist sensors

Fog lights


roof rails & deep tint sunscreen glass

17" alloy wheels with all-season tires

Advanced multistage front airbags & electronic stability control

Mileage: 95


no accidents
+P Why Choose the 2017 Jeep Compass North 4WD?
The Compass North Edition offers Jeep's legendary 4x4 performance in a compact


fuel-efficient SUV that's perfect for Canadian winters and year-round versatility. It delivers premium features and a refined ride while maintaining rugged off-road capability. A great choice for Saskatchewan drivers seeking comfort


and reliability in all weather conditions.

Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon?
At Platinum Auto Sport


we can help get you approved quickly with flexible payment plans that work for your lifestyle. We proudly serve Saskatoon and customers across Saskatchewan.

Vehicle Features

2017 Jeep Compass