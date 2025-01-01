$21,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Compass
4WD 4DR NORTH
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Redline Pearl (PRM)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PP3172
- Mileage 95,345 KM
Vehicle Description
SK VIN: 3C4NJDBB8HT616648 Platinum Auto Sport
**NO ACCIDENTS
**ONE OWNER
**AWD
**LOW KILOMETRES
**REMOTE START
**MOON ROOF
**NAVIGATION
Explore with confidence in this 2017 Jeep Compass 4WD North Edition
this Compass is ready for your next Saskatchewan adventure.
Whether you're navigating city streets or heading off the beaten path
and style all backed by in-house financing options at Platinum Auto Sport for all credit types.
Key Features of the 2017 Jeep Compass North 4WD:
2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 engine with 180 horsepower
9-speed automatic transmission for smooth
responsive shifting
Jeep Active Drive 4x4 system with Selec-Terrain® traction management
Redline Pearl exterior with signature Jeep styling and chrome accents
Premium black leather/cloth combination seats for comfort and durability
Heated front seats & heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
Uconnect® infotainment system with 7-inch touchscreen
Bluetooth® hands-free connectivity & voice command
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" compatible
Remote start system & keyless entry with push-button start
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Power-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support
60/40 split-folding rear seat for versatile cargo space
Backup camera with rear park assist sensors
Fog lights
roof rails & deep tint sunscreen glass
17" alloy wheels with all-season tires
Advanced multistage front airbags & electronic stability control
no accidents
+P Why Choose the 2017 Jeep Compass North 4WD?
The Compass North Edition offers Jeep's legendary 4x4 performance in a compact
fuel-efficient SUV that's perfect for Canadian winters and year-round versatility. It delivers premium features and a refined ride while maintaining rugged off-road capability. A great choice for Saskatchewan drivers seeking comfort
and reliability in all weather conditions.
Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon?
At Platinum Auto Sport
we can help get you approved quickly with flexible payment plans that work for your lifestyle. We proudly serve Saskatoon and customers across Saskatchewan.
low kilometres
Contact Platinum Auto Sport Today!
Ready to take on your next adventure in style and confidence? Come see this 2017 Jeep Compass North 4WD in person at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon. Call today to book a test drive and ask about our fast and easy in-house financing available for all credit situations.
Platinum Auto Sport Your trusted dealership in Saskatoon for SUVs
and in-house financing in Saskatchewan.
http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Jeep-Compass-2017-id12153480.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
