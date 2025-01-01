Menu
<p class= data-start=93 data-end=443><strong>Rugged meets refined in this 2017 Jeep Compass North Edition. Equipped with 4x4 capability, heated seats, Bluetooth connectivity, and a sleek interior, it’s built for both city streets and weekend adventures. With classic Jeep styling and versatile performance, this SUV is ready for wherever the road takes you.</strong></p>

2017 Jeep Compass

106,200 KM

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jeep Compass

North Edition

2017 Jeep Compass

North Edition

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4NJDAB5HD178761

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # HD178761
  • Mileage 106,200 KM

Rugged meets refined in this 2017 Jeep Compass North Edition. Equipped with 4x4 capability, heated seats, Bluetooth connectivity, and a sleek interior, it’s built for both city streets and weekend adventures. With classic Jeep styling and versatile performance, this SUV is ready for wherever the road takes you.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

