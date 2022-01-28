Menu
2017 Jeep Compass

108,980 KM

Details Description Features

$24,800

+ tax & licensing
$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2017 Jeep Compass

2017 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

2017 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

108,980KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8256966
  • Stock #: E6047A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black w/Accent Stitch
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,980 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr Limited, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Compact Spare Tire
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Tires: P235/55R19 BSW AS
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 W/ESS (STD)
NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display GPS Navigation
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2XG -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" GLOSS BLACK POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P235/55R19 BSW AS
MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body-Colour Roof
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
BLACK W/ACCENT STITCH LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/ PERFORATION
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

