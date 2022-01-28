2017 Jeep Compass

$24,800 + taxes & licensing 1 0 8 , 9 8 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Black w/Accent Stitch

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 108,980 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Compact Spare Tire Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) Tires: P235/55R19 BSW AS DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 W/ESS (STD) NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display GPS Navigation QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2XG -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" GLOSS BLACK POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P235/55R19 BSW AS MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body-Colour Roof RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY BLACK W/ACCENT STITCH LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/ PERFORATION Requires Subscription

