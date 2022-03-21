$36,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-350-1594
2017 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk- 4WD, Heated Seats/Wheel, Sunroof
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
$36,800
- Listing ID: 8734538
- Stock #: F5113A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Redline Pearl
- Interior Colour Black w/Red Accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 78,882 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. This Jeep Compass boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Smoke Free Vehicle.*This Jeep Compass Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2XE -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic , RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY, POWER LIFTGATE, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: 8.4" Touchscreen, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, GPS Navigation, LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Passenger Seats, Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, Front Heated Seats, ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 W/ESS (STD), DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Windshield Wiper De-Icer, BLACK W/RED ACCENTS, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/ PERFORATION.*Stop By Today *Stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
