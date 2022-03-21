Menu
2017 Jeep Compass

78,882 KM

Details Description Features

Trailhawk- 4WD, Heated Seats/Wheel, Sunroof

Trailhawk- 4WD, Heated Seats/Wheel, Sunroof

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

Contact Seller

78,882KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8734538
  • Stock #: F5113A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Redline Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black w/Red Accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,882 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. This Jeep Compass boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Smoke Free Vehicle.*This Jeep Compass Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2XE -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic , RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY, POWER LIFTGATE, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: 8.4" Touchscreen, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, GPS Navigation, LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Passenger Seats, Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, Front Heated Seats, ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 W/ESS (STD), DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Windshield Wiper De-Icer, BLACK W/RED ACCENTS, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/ PERFORATION.*Stop By Today *Stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
BLACK
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Redline Pearl
TWO-TONE PAINT W/BLACK ROOF
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 W/ESS (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2XE -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Windshield Wiper De-Icer
BLACK W/RED ACCENTS LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/ PERFORATION
NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: 8.4" Touchscreen Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display GPS Navigation
LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Passenger Seats Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust Front Heated Seats
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

