2017 Jeep Compass

65,385 KM

Details Description Features

$32,800

+ tax & licensing
$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2017 Jeep Compass

2017 Jeep Compass

Limited - Htd Seats/Steering, Rmt Start, B/U Cam

2017 Jeep Compass

Limited - Htd Seats/Steering, Rmt Start, B/U Cam

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

65,385KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: G5977A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ski Grey/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,385 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 65,385 Miles! This Jeep Compass delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY, BEATSAUDIO PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 W/ESS (STD), POWER LIFTGATE, SAFETY & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: P235/55R19 BSW AS, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ADVANCED SAFETY & LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control LED Tail Lamps Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps w/LED Signature Forward Collision Warn/Active Braking Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist, NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display GPS Navigation, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2XG -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, SKI GREY/BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/ PERFORATION, DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" GLOSS BLACK POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P235/55R19 BSW AS, COMPACT SPARE TIRE, MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body-Colour Roof, Smart Device Integration, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Privacy Glass, Tires - Rear Performance, ABS, Satellite Radio, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defrost, Bucket Seats, Power Mirror(s), Four Wheel Drive, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Heated Mirrors, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tires - Front Performance, Fog Lamps, MP3 Player, Power Steering, Daytime Running Lights, MP3 Player, Automatic Headlights, Power Door Locks, AM/FM Stereo, Power Driver Seat, Aluminum Wheels, Intermittent Wipers, Auxiliary Audio Input, Traction Control, Climate Control, Smart Device Integration, Power Door Locks, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Heated Front Seat(s), Traction Control, Stability Control, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Seats, Keyless Start, Driver Air Bag, Security System, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Bench Seat, Power Windows, Child Safety Locks, Multi-Zone A/C, Keyless Entry, Heated Steering Wheel, Floor Mats, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Door Locks, Passenger Air Bag, Keyless Entry, Front Side Air Bag, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Driver Seat, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Rear Head Air Bag, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Power Windows, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, A/C, Remote Engine Start, Back-Up Camera, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Requires Subscription, Immobilizer*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to claim your Jeep Compass!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Compact Spare Tire
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
Tires: P235/55R19 BSW AS
BEATSAUDIO PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 W/ESS (STD)
SAFETY & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System
NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display GPS Navigation
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2XG -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" GLOSS BLACK POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P235/55R19 BSW AS
MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body-Colour Roof
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
Requires Subscription
ADVANCED SAFETY & LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control LED Tail Lamps Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps w/LED Signature Forward Collision Warn/Active Braking Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist
SKI GREY/BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/ PERFORATION

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

