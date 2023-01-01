$32,800+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Compass
Limited - Htd Seats/Steering, Rmt Start, B/U Cam
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
$32,800
- Listing ID: 9584857
- Stock #: G5977A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Ski Grey/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,385 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 65,385 Miles! This Jeep Compass delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY, BEATSAUDIO PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 W/ESS (STD), POWER LIFTGATE, SAFETY & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: P235/55R19 BSW AS, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ADVANCED SAFETY & LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control LED Tail Lamps Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps w/LED Signature Forward Collision Warn/Active Braking Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist, NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display GPS Navigation, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2XG -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, SKI GREY/BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/ PERFORATION, DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" GLOSS BLACK POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P235/55R19 BSW AS, COMPACT SPARE TIRE, MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body-Colour Roof, Smart Device Integration, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Privacy Glass, Tires - Rear Performance, ABS, Satellite Radio, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defrost, Bucket Seats, Power Mirror(s), Four Wheel Drive, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Heated Mirrors, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tires - Front Performance, Fog Lamps, MP3 Player, Power Steering, Daytime Running Lights, MP3 Player, Automatic Headlights, Power Door Locks, AM/FM Stereo, Power Driver Seat, Aluminum Wheels, Intermittent Wipers, Auxiliary Audio Input, Traction Control, Climate Control, Smart Device Integration, Power Door Locks, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Heated Front Seat(s), Traction Control, Stability Control, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Seats, Keyless Start, Driver Air Bag, Security System, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Bench Seat, Power Windows, Child Safety Locks, Multi-Zone A/C, Keyless Entry, Heated Steering Wheel, Floor Mats, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Door Locks, Passenger Air Bag, Keyless Entry, Front Side Air Bag, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Driver Seat, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Rear Head Air Bag, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Power Windows, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, A/C, Remote Engine Start, Back-Up Camera, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Requires Subscription, Immobilizer*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to claim your Jeep Compass!
