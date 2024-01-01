Menu
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

141,895 KM

Details Description Features

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Used
141,895KM
VIN 1C4RJFBG1HC821233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 821233
  • Mileage 141,895 KM

Vehicle Description

Trailer Tow Group IV:

Class IV Hitch Receiver
4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness
180-Amp Alternator
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Rear Load-Levelling Suspension
Full-Size Spare Tire


Power Moonroof
Leather Seating
Heated Front & Rear Seats
12-Way Power Front Seats w/ 4-Way Power Lumbar Adjust
Driver's Seat, Radio & Exterior Mirrors Memory Settings
Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Paddle Shifter
Push-Button Start
7" Full-Colour Customizable In-Cluster Display Centre
Uconnect 8.4 NAV Multimedia Centre w/ 8.4" HD Full-Colour Touchscreen
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Siri Eyes Free
Auxiliary Audio Input Jack
Dual Remote Charging USB Ports
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror & Exterior Driver's Mirror
Illuminated Entry & Front Cupholders
Interior LED Lighting
Power Windows w/ 1-Touch Up/Down Functionality
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control


Exterior Features:

Remote Start
Keyless Enter 'n Go w/ Proximity Entry
Power Liftgate
Automatic Quad-Halogen Projector Headlamps w/ Light Bezels
Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs)
Premium Fog Lamps
LED Taillamps
Chrome Heated Mirrors w/ Supplemental Turn Signals
Roof Rack w/ Bright Side Rails
Bright Door Handles & Front Fascia Insert
Lower Fascia Bright Accent
Bright Exhaust Tip
20" Satin Silver Aluminum Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Premium GPS Navigation w/ 3D Landmarks
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera w/ Dynamic Grid Lines
Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System
Selec-Terrain w/ Auto, Snow, Sand, Mud & Rock Settings
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Stop/Start (ESS) Technology
Hill Descent Control
Hill Start Assist
Ready Alert Braking
Rain Brake Support
Trailer Sway Control
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) System
Four-Wheel Traction Control


Performance Features:

Quadra-Trac II 4x4 System
3.6L Pentastar VVT - 6 Cylinder Engine
295hp/ 260lb-ft Torque
8-Speed Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

