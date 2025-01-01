Menu
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

272,289 KM

$CALL

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

12214077

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

Used
272,289KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBG8HC714180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 272,289 KM

Vehicle Description

Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now! Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Single Disc Remote CD Player
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD)
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
GVWR: 6 500 LBS (STD)
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS W/PERFORATED INSERTS
BLIND SPOT & CROSS PATH DETECTION -inc: Auto Dim Exterior Passenger Mirror
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23H -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE)
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load Leveling Suspension 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Full Size Spare Tire Steel Spare Wheel Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Receiver Hitch Delete Rear Tow Hook
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" SATIN SILVER ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp Pages HD Radio Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required) Roadside Assistance & 9-1-1...
LUXURY GROUP II -inc: Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Radio: Uconnect 3C w/8.4" Display Roadside Assistance & 9-1-1 Call Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp Pages Uconnect Ac...
JEEP ACTIVE SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Full Speed FWD Collision Warn Plus Lane Departure Warning Plus

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee