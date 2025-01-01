$26,305+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland - ACCIDENT FREE - ACTIVE SAFETY PKG
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland - ACCIDENT FREE - ACTIVE SAFETY PKG
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$26,305
+ taxes & licensing
Used
149,677KM
VIN 1C4RJFCG6HC840181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 840181
- Mileage 149,677 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free! - Exceptional Condition - Regularly Maintained
For sale at Saskatoon Auto Connection, this 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland is a luxurious and capable SUV in exceptional condition with a clean Carfax report. Dressed in a sleek Granite Crystal Metallic exterior and complemented by premium Light Beige Nappa leather seats, this vehicle delivers both style and comfort. The 4x4 drivetrain is ready for all seasons and all roads, providing confidence wherever you go. Equipped with the Jeep Active Safety Group, it features adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and park assist for added peace of mind. Enjoy crystal-clear sound from the 19-speaker Harman/Kardon high-performance audio system - originally a $1,995 added option. Stay cozy with ventilated front seats and heated rear seats, and let in the sky with the expansive panoramic moonroof. Built-in GPS navigation and blind-spot monitoring enhance both convenience and safety. This fully-loaded SUV offers even more premium features that must be seen to be appreciatedcome take a look today!
Key Features:
- 4x4
- Jeep Active Safety Package!
- Cooled & Heated Nappa Leather Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- GPS Navigation
- Dual-Pane Panoramic Moonroof
- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
- Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System
- Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist
- Lane Departure Warning w/ Lane Keep Assist
- Blind-Spot & Rear Cross-Path Detection
- Forward Collision Warning w/ Active Braking
- Advanced Brake Assist
- 19-Speaker Alpine High-Performance Sound System
- 8.4-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Power Liftgate
- Proximity Entry
- Dual-Zone Climate
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- Trailer Tow IV Package
- 3.6L Pentastar 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior Colour: Light Beige Nappa Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/jeep/2017-grandcherokee.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
For sale at Saskatoon Auto Connection, this 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland is a luxurious and capable SUV in exceptional condition with a clean Carfax report. Dressed in a sleek Granite Crystal Metallic exterior and complemented by premium Light Beige Nappa leather seats, this vehicle delivers both style and comfort. The 4x4 drivetrain is ready for all seasons and all roads, providing confidence wherever you go. Equipped with the Jeep Active Safety Group, it features adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and park assist for added peace of mind. Enjoy crystal-clear sound from the 19-speaker Harman/Kardon high-performance audio system - originally a $1,995 added option. Stay cozy with ventilated front seats and heated rear seats, and let in the sky with the expansive panoramic moonroof. Built-in GPS navigation and blind-spot monitoring enhance both convenience and safety. This fully-loaded SUV offers even more premium features that must be seen to be appreciatedcome take a look today!
Key Features:
- 4x4
- Jeep Active Safety Package!
- Cooled & Heated Nappa Leather Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- GPS Navigation
- Dual-Pane Panoramic Moonroof
- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
- Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System
- Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist
- Lane Departure Warning w/ Lane Keep Assist
- Blind-Spot & Rear Cross-Path Detection
- Forward Collision Warning w/ Active Braking
- Advanced Brake Assist
- 19-Speaker Alpine High-Performance Sound System
- 8.4-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Power Liftgate
- Proximity Entry
- Dual-Zone Climate
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- Trailer Tow IV Package
- 3.6L Pentastar 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior Colour: Light Beige Nappa Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/jeep/2017-grandcherokee.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
2017 Nissan Rogue S - AWD - LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS - REARVIEW CAMERA 79,116 KM $19,485 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Golf Trendline - ACCIDENT FREE - CONNECTIVITY PKG 143,932 KM $16,724 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus - ACCIDENT FREE - LOW KMS - NAVIGATION 137,873 KM $19,811 + tax & lic
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$26,305
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee