2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

140,397 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Limited - Leather, Sunroof, Rem Start, Pwr Lift Gate

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

140,397KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5481804
  Stock #: 20-519A
  VIN: 1C4RJFBG9HC939563

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,397 KM

Recent Arrival!2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.4 New Tires, Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Grand Cherokee Limited, 4D Sport Utility, Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Gray, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 506 Watt Amplifier, 8.4" Touchscreen, 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio memory, Automatic Headlamp Levelling System, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Automatic temperature control, Bi-Xenon High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Block heater, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp. Pages, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Fog Lamps, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Group II, Memory seat, Nappa Leather-Faced Front Ventilated Bucket Seats, Nav-Ready, See Retailer for Details, Overhead airbag, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power windows, Quick Order Package 23H Limited, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3C w/8.4" Display, Radio: Uconnect 8.4" SXM/Hands-Free/Nav (DISC), Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Load-Levelling Suspension, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Group IV, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated Front Seats.This Grand Cherokee Limited has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Jeep Limited Grand Cherokee Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION -inc: Auto-Dimming Exterior Passenger Mirror
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23H LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)
TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR -inc: Bridgestone Brand Tires
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" SATIN SILVER ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR Bridgestone Brand Tires
BLACK/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTILATED BUCKET SEATS
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 8.4" Touchscreen GPS Navigation
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Delete Rear Tow Hook Steel Spare Wheel
Requires Subscription
LUXURY GROUP II -inc: Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps Automatic Headlamp Levelling System 506 Watt Amplifier Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers LED ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

