2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit - 4X4, Leather, Sunrof, Navigation
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Walnut Brown Metallic
- Interior Colour Brown w/Copper Stitching
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,682 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Grand Cherokee Summit, 4D Sport Utility, Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, walnut brown metallic clearcoat, brown Leather, 19 Speakers, 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Audio memory, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Dual Bright Exhaust Tips, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Uconnect guardian, Engine Oil Cooler, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Natura Plus Leather Front Vented Seats, Navigation System, Normal Duty Suspension, Overhead airbag, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quadra-Drive II 4WD System, Quick Order Package 28R Summit, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Fully Polished Aluminum.This Grand Cherokee Summit has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Super clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Jeep Summit Grand Cherokee Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic.
Vehicle Features
