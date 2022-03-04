Menu
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

131,682 KM

Details Description Features

$43,400

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Summit - 4X4, Leather, Sunrof, Navigation

Location

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

$43,400

+ taxes & licensing

131,682KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8486214
  • Stock #: 4372A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Walnut Brown Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brown w/Copper Stitching
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,682 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Grand Cherokee Summit, 4D Sport Utility, Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, walnut brown metallic clearcoat, brown Leather, 19 Speakers, 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Audio memory, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Dual Bright Exhaust Tips, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Uconnect guardian, Engine Oil Cooler, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Natura Plus Leather Front Vented Seats, Navigation System, Normal Duty Suspension, Overhead airbag, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quadra-Drive II 4WD System, Quick Order Package 28R Summit, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Fully Polished Aluminum.This Grand Cherokee Summit has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Super clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Jeep Summit Grand Cherokee Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
3.09 Rear Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Transmission: 8-Speed Torqueflite Auto
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
WALNUT BROWN METALLIC
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS)
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" FULLY POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
TIRES: P265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28R SUMMIT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto
BROWN W/COPPER STITCHING NATURA PLUS LEATHER FRONT VENTED SEATS
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio 230MM Rear Axle 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Electronic Limited-Slip Differential Rear Axle HD 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes Quadra-Drive II 4WD System GVWR: 3 084 kgs (6 80...
Front collision mitigation

