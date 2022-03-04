Menu
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

72,502 KM

Details Description Features

$37,800

+ tax & licensing
$37,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$37,800

+ taxes & licensing

72,502KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8643077
  • Stock #: F6928A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,502 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr Limited, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Velvet Red Pearl
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23H LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)
TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR -inc: Bridgestone Brand Tires
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" SATIN SILVER ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR Bridgestone Brand Tires
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp Pages SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 8.4" Touchscreen Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

