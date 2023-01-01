Menu
2017 Jeep Patriot

158,535 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2017 Jeep Patriot

2017 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North Heated Leather Seats! Remote Start! Sun Roof!

2017 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North Heated Leather Seats! Remote Start! Sun Roof!

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

158,535KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10160250
  • Stock #: BP2277C
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB7HD180475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,535 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Jeep Patriot North $17,995 Plus Tax 2.4 L, 4 Cyl, VIN#: 1C4NJRAB7HD180475 158,535 Km, 4X4, Cruise Control, USB, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window/Seats, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Remote Start, Sun Roof & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call @ 306-242-1777 or Text 306-514-8056. Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3. Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

