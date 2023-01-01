2017 Jeep Patriot

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 8 , 5 3 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10160250

10160250 Stock #: BP2277C

BP2277C VIN: 1C4NJRAB7HD180475

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 158,535 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.