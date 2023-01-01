Menu
2017 Jeep Patriot

174,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2017 Jeep Patriot

2017 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North heated seats, leather, sunroof, remote start

2017 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North heated seats, leather, sunroof, remote start

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

174,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: BP2405
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB7HD178788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP2405
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Jeep Patriot High Altitude, 4x4, heated seats, leather, sunroof, remote start, 174,000 km, $17,495 plus taxes, all applications accepted, financing available. Give us a call today 3o69341822 & book a test drive Village Auto Sales 225 22nd St W Saskatoon or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

