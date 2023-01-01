$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Patriot
Sport/North heated seats, leather, sunroof, remote start
174,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10535148
- Stock #: BP2405
- VIN: 1C4NJRAB7HD178788
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BP2405
- Mileage 174,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Jeep Patriot High Altitude, 4x4, heated seats, leather, sunroof, remote start, 174,000 km, $17,495 plus taxes, all applications accepted, financing available. Give us a call today 3o69341822 & book a test drive Village Auto Sales 225 22nd St W Saskatoon or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
