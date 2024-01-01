$17,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Jeep Patriot
Sport/North - Sunroof
2017 Jeep Patriot
Sport/North - Sunroof
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
70,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4NJRAB1HD164143
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BP2670
- Mileage 70,250 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SiriusXM!
As Car and Driver says, the Patriot's mission - offering buyers a low-cost entry to the Jeep look and lifestyle - is crystal clear. This 2017 Jeep Patriot is for sale today.
Every day is an adventure in the Jeep Patriot. Whether you're travelling over snow-covered city streets or searching for off-road hideaways, you're delivered with strength and style. You'll confidently meet every challenge with value and efficiency since the Patriot is one of the most affordable SUVs in Canada. Those who crave an adventure-filled lifestyle, fueled by comfort, confidence, and economy, will thrive in the world of Jeep Patriot. This low mileage SUV has just 70,250 kms. It's green in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Patriot's trim level is 75th Anniversary Edition. The special 2017 Jeep 75th Anniversary Edition offers distinct style with leather-faced seats and Ombre mesh inserts contrasted by Tangerine accent stitching. This model also features heated front seats and a power sunroof. The refinement continues with leather-wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning and Moroccan Sun and Tangerine accents. Drivers will also stay informed and connected with the Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM satellite radio and Radio 130 multimedia centre with four speakers. Standard on this model are power locks and windows, illuminated entry and luxury floor mats. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4NJRAB1HD164143.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $121.16 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Budget Auto Centre has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
As Car and Driver says, the Patriot's mission - offering buyers a low-cost entry to the Jeep look and lifestyle - is crystal clear. This 2017 Jeep Patriot is for sale today.
Every day is an adventure in the Jeep Patriot. Whether you're travelling over snow-covered city streets or searching for off-road hideaways, you're delivered with strength and style. You'll confidently meet every challenge with value and efficiency since the Patriot is one of the most affordable SUVs in Canada. Those who crave an adventure-filled lifestyle, fueled by comfort, confidence, and economy, will thrive in the world of Jeep Patriot. This low mileage SUV has just 70,250 kms. It's green in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Patriot's trim level is 75th Anniversary Edition. The special 2017 Jeep 75th Anniversary Edition offers distinct style with leather-faced seats and Ombre mesh inserts contrasted by Tangerine accent stitching. This model also features heated front seats and a power sunroof. The refinement continues with leather-wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning and Moroccan Sun and Tangerine accents. Drivers will also stay informed and connected with the Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM satellite radio and Radio 130 multimedia centre with four speakers. Standard on this model are power locks and windows, illuminated entry and luxury floor mats. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4NJRAB1HD164143.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $121.16 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Budget Auto Centre has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Budget Auto Centre
2018 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT - Aluminum Wheels - Apple CarPlay 150,466 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla LE - Heated Seats - Bluetooth 161,023 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 S - Bluetooth - Heated Seats 95,894 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Email Budget Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
Call Dealer
306-242-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Budget Auto Centre
306-242-1777
2017 Jeep Patriot