<b>Low Mileage, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SiriusXM!</b><br> <br> As Car and Driver says, the Patriots mission - offering buyers a low-cost entry to the Jeep look and lifestyle - is crystal clear. This 2017 Jeep Patriot is for sale today. <br> <br>Every day is an adventure in the Jeep Patriot. Whether youre travelling over snow-covered city streets or searching for off-road hideaways, youre delivered with strength and style. Youll confidently meet every challenge with value and efficiency since the Patriot is one of the most affordable SUVs in Canada. Those who crave an adventure-filled lifestyle, fueled by comfort, confidence, and economy, will thrive in the world of Jeep Patriot. This low mileage SUV has just 70,250 kms. Its green in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Patriots trim level is 75th Anniversary Edition. The special 2017 Jeep 75th Anniversary Edition offers distinct style with leather-faced seats and Ombre mesh inserts contrasted by Tangerine accent stitching. This model also features heated front seats and a power sunroof. The refinement continues with leather-wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning and Moroccan Sun and Tangerine accents. Drivers will also stay informed and connected with the Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM satellite radio and Radio 130 multimedia centre with four speakers. Standard on this model are power locks and windows, illuminated entry and luxury floor mats. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4NJRAB1HD164143 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4NJRAB1HD164143</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$121.16</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br><br> Budget Auto Centre has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs. </br> <br> With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, youll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. </br> o~o

2017 Jeep Patriot

70,250 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North - Sunroof

2017 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North - Sunroof

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

70,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4NJRAB1HD164143

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP2670
  • Mileage 70,250 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Steering

Tachometer

CD Player

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

