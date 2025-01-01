Menu
<p><strong>The 2017 Jeep Renegade Sport is a compact SUV that delivers a fun, adventurous driving experience with Jeeps legendary off-road capabilities. With its distinctive, rugged design and spacious interior, the Renegade Sport is equipped with essential features like a 5-inch touchscreen and advanced safety technology. Whether youre navigating urban streets or exploring the great outdoors, the 2017 Jeep Renegade Sport is ready for any adventure.</strong></p>

94,476 KM

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
94,476KM
Excellent Condition
VIN ZACCJBAB0HPG67064

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,476 KM

The 2017 Jeep Renegade Sport is a compact SUV that delivers a fun, adventurous driving experience with Jeep's legendary off-road capabilities. With its distinctive, rugged design and spacious interior, the Renegade Sport is equipped with essential features like a 5-inch touchscreen and advanced safety technology. Whether you're navigating urban streets or exploring the great outdoors, the 2017 Jeep Renegade Sport is ready for any adventure.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Warranty Available

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

