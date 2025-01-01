$19,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jeep Renegade
Sport
Location
Nova Auto Centre
635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2
306-373-6682
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,476 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Jeep Renegade Sport is a compact SUV that delivers a fun, adventurous driving experience with Jeep's legendary off-road capabilities. With its distinctive, rugged design and spacious interior, the Renegade Sport is equipped with essential features like a 5-inch touchscreen and advanced safety technology. Whether you're navigating urban streets or exploring the great outdoors, the 2017 Jeep Renegade Sport is ready for any adventure.
Vehicle Features
306-373-6682