2017 Jeep Wrangler

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire Alpine Premium Audio System BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS BRIGHT WHITE 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control Tip Start ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) RADIO: 430 AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Delete Sunrider Soft Top Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Requires Subscription QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24W WILLYS WHEELER -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic Low-Gloss Black Wrangler Decal Rear Passenger Assist Handles Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Remote Keyless Entry Power Heated Exterior M...

