2017 Jeep Wrangler

72,178 KM

Details

$33,800

+ tax & licensing
$33,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Willys 4x4 | Btooth, A/C, SXM

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Willys 4x4 | Btooth, A/C, SXM

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$33,800

+ taxes & licensing

72,178KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5626035
  • Stock #: D5166A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWDGXHL555788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,178 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, A/C, SiriusXM Capabilities, Power Windows, Power Locks, Alpine Sound System, and more!CarFax: No Reported Accidents, Local Trade, One OwnerDodge City is a well-established dealership in Saskatoon, having served the Saskatoon area for 40 years! Our award winning dealership carries the largest selection of new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles in Saskatchewan. Plus a wide range of pre-owned vehicles! If you don't find what you're looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we can track down your perfect vehicle. When it comes to your vehicle financing needs, we work with your financial institution to ensure the best rates and loan security in the industry! At Dodge City we value our customers and we're always looking to earn the new customer's business. Just head to 2200 8th St E in Saskatoon and find out why Dodge City is a top-rated Chrysler dealer.** GET YOUR FREE CARFAX REPORT ON OUR WEBSITE - www.dodgecityauto.com **

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Alpine Premium Audio System
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
BRIGHT WHITE
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control Tip Start
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
RADIO: 430
AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Delete Sunrider Soft Top Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24W WILLYS WHEELER -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic Low-Gloss Black Wrangler Decal Rear Passenger Assist Handles Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Remote Keyless Entry Power Heated Exterior M...

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

