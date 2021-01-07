2017 Jeep Wrangler

TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580) Body Color/Accent Color Grille Body Color Appliques Front Bumper Body Color Appliques Rear Bumper
AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTO TEMP CONTROL -inc: Humidity Sensor Air Filtering
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Display Remote USB Port 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required)
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Center Remote USB Port Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: If ordering without AEM (Dual Top Group) the black soft top will not be included Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Seat Back Map Pockets Driver Height Adjuster Seat Heated Front Seats
