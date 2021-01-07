Menu
2017 Jeep Wrangler

86,885 KM

Details Description Features

$40,000

+ tax & licensing
$40,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller

$40,000

+ taxes & licensing

86,885KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6521968
  • Stock #: W3921A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Xtreme Purple Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,885 KM

Vehicle Description

WRANGLER UNLIMITED SAHARA 4X4

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Bucket Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
MOPAR Slush Mats
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED SATIN CARBON (STD)
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
XTREME PURPLE PEARLCOAT
ALPINE 9-SPEAKER W/ALL WEATHER SUBWOOFER -inc: Amplified 552W
OVERSIZE SPARE TIRE CARRIER
SWING GATE REINFORCEMENT
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580) Body Color/Accent Color Grille Body Color Appliques Front Bumper Body Color Appliques Rear Bumper
AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTO TEMP CONTROL -inc: Humidity Sensor Air Filtering
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Display Remote USB Port 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required)
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Center Remote USB Port Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: If ordering without AEM (Dual Top Group) the black soft top will not be included Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Seat Back Map Pockets Driver Height Adjuster Seat Heated Front Seats

Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

