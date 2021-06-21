Menu
2017 Jeep Wrangler

91,087 KM

Details Description Features

$39,000

+ tax & licensing
Unlimited Sahara

Location

91,087KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7432016
  • Stock #: TP8451B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,087 KM

Vehicle Description

Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4X4

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Black Clearcoat
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Led Headlights
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED SATIN CARBON (STD)
ALPINE 9-SPEAKER W/ALL WEATHER SUBWOOFER -inc: Amplified 552W
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580) Body Color/Accent Color Grille Body Color Appliques Front Bumper Body Color Appliques Rear Bumper
AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTO TEMP CONTROL -inc: Humidity Sensor Air Filtering
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Display Remote USB Port 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required)
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Center Remote USB Port Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: If ordering without AEM (Dual Top Group) the black soft top will not be included Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Seat Back Map Pockets Driver Height Adjuster Seat Heated Front Seats

