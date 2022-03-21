$44,400+ tax & licensing
306-242-0276
2017 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara - 4X4, Leather, Alpine Sound System, Tow Pkg
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
$44,400
- Listing ID: 8676308
- Stock #: 4454A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,075 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Wrangler Unlimited Sahara, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 5-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black Clearcoat, Black Leather, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 4-Pin Wiring Harness, 6.5" Touchscreen, 8 Speakers, A/C Refrigerant, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning w/Auto Temperature Control, Air Filtering, Alpine Premium Audio System, AM/FM radio, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Black Fuel-Filler Door, Black Jeep Grille Badge, Block heater, Body Colour Grille w/Black Accents (DISC), CD player, Class II Hitch Receiver, Connectivity Group, Convertible HardTop, Delete Sahara Badge, Diesel Grey Interior Accents, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Heated Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, GPS Navigation, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Humidity Sensor, Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop Headliner, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Faced w/Sport Mesh Cloth (DISC), LED Fog Lamps, LED Lighting Group, LED Reflector Headlamps, Low tire pressure warning, Low-Gloss Black Wrangler Decal, Max Tow Package, MOPAR Black Taillamp Guards, MOPAR Coat Hooks & Grab Handles, MOPAR Heavy-Duty Rear Bumper, MOPAR Rock Rails, MOPAR Winch-Capable HD Front Bumper, Piano Black Interior Accents, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 24T Winter (DISC), Radio: 430 Nav, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio (DISC), Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Trip computer, Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Black Aluminum 5-Spoke (DISC), Winter Edition, Winter Package Decals.This Wrangler Unlimited Sahara has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In spotless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Jeep Unlimited Sahara Wrangler 3.6L V6 24V VVT 5-Speed Automatic.Reviews:* Owners typically rave about the Wrangler's toughness, capability, heavy-duty feel, and go-anywhere-anytime attitude. The unique looks and quirky drive are part of the Wrangler's charm for many drivers, and the availability of plenty of high-grade feature content drew many shoppers in. Notably, the new-for-2012 V6 engine is a smooth and punchy performer with power to spare, and should turn in notably improved fuel efficiency for drivers upgrading from pre-Pentastar Wranglers. Source: autoTRADER.ca
