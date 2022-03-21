Menu
2017 Jeep Wrangler

89,075 KM

$44,400

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Unlimited Sahara - 4X4, Leather, Alpine Sound System, Tow Pkg

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara - 4X4, Leather, Alpine Sound System, Tow Pkg

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

89,075KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8676308
  Stock #: 4454A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,075 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Wrangler Unlimited Sahara, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 5-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black Clearcoat, Black Leather, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 4-Pin Wiring Harness, 6.5" Touchscreen, 8 Speakers, A/C Refrigerant, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning w/Auto Temperature Control, Air Filtering, Alpine Premium Audio System, AM/FM radio, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Black Fuel-Filler Door, Black Jeep Grille Badge, Block heater, Body Colour Grille w/Black Accents (DISC), CD player, Class II Hitch Receiver, Connectivity Group, Convertible HardTop, Delete Sahara Badge, Diesel Grey Interior Accents, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Heated Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, GPS Navigation, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Humidity Sensor, Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop Headliner, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Faced w/Sport Mesh Cloth (DISC), LED Fog Lamps, LED Lighting Group, LED Reflector Headlamps, Low tire pressure warning, Low-Gloss Black Wrangler Decal, Max Tow Package, MOPAR Black Taillamp Guards, MOPAR Coat Hooks & Grab Handles, MOPAR Heavy-Duty Rear Bumper, MOPAR Rock Rails, MOPAR Winch-Capable HD Front Bumper, Piano Black Interior Accents, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 24T Winter (DISC), Radio: 430 Nav, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio (DISC), Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Trip computer, Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Black Aluminum 5-Spoke (DISC), Winter Edition, Winter Package Decals.This Wrangler Unlimited Sahara has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In spotless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Jeep Unlimited Sahara Wrangler 3.6L V6 24V VVT 5-Speed Automatic.Reviews:* Owners typically rave about the Wrangler's toughness, capability, heavy-duty feel, and go-anywhere-anytime attitude. The unique looks and quirky drive are part of the Wrangler's charm for many drivers, and the availability of plenty of high-grade feature content drew many shoppers in. Notably, the new-for-2012 V6 engine is a smooth and punchy performer with power to spare, and should turn in notably improved fuel efficiency for drivers upgrading from pre-Pentastar Wranglers. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convertible Hardtop
BLACK
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control Tip Start
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop Headliner
AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTO TEMP CONTROL -inc: Air Filtering A/C Refrigerant Humidity Sensor
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps
Low Beam Daytime Running Lights
BODY-COLOUR FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: If ordering without AEM (Dual Top Group) the black soft top will not be included Rear Window Defroster Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen GPS Navigation 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
MAX TOW PACKAGE -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio 4-Pin Wiring Harness

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

