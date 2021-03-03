Menu
2017 Kia Forte

147,003 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2.0L EX

2.0L EX

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

147,003KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6625667
  • Stock #: BP1187
  • VIN: knafx5a84h5729329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,003 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Kia Rio Ex $12,995

2.0L 4 Cyl engine with 6 speed automatic transmission. It also has Power door locks! Power windows! ! Heated seats! Heated steering wheel ! Audio Control! Cruise Control! Traction Control! Sport Mode! Bluetooth! AM/FM Satellite Radio! A/C! CD player! Back up camera! Aux & USB and many more! Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!...

Bad Credit? No Problem! We Finance! Call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!.....

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

