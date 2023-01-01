$26,249+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Sedona
LX - HEATED SEATS - CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO - 8 PASSENGER
2017 Kia Sedona
LX - HEATED SEATS - CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO - 8 PASSENGER
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$26,249
+ taxes & licensing
76,380KM
Used
VIN KNDMB5C15H6341173
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 341173
- Mileage 76,380 KM
Vehicle Description
Plus Package:
8-Way Power Adjustable Passenger Seat
Passenger Seat Chauffeur Switch
OLED Instrument Cluster
Smart Key with Push Button Start
Welcome Light System
Dual Power Sliding Doors
Heated Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
7-Inch Display
Bluetooth Hands-Free Cell Phone Connectivity
Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Mounted Cruise Control
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Tilt & Telescopic Steering System
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Rear Climate Controls
Exterior Features:
Projection Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Solar Glass Windshield
Smart Access Doors
Roof Rails
Power Folding Mirrors
17" Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Hill-Assist Control (HAC)
Roll-Over Prevention (ROP)
Rearview Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Blind-Zone Driver Mirror
Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise Control
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
3.3L - 6 Cylinder Engine
276hp/ 248lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
2017 Kia Sedona