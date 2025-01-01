Menu
One Owner! - Accident Free! - Low Kilometers

Take your family adventures to the next level with this 2017 Kia Sedona SX+, now available at Saskatoon Auto Connection. This well-cared-for minivan is a one-owner, accident-free vehicle with low kilometers, offering incredible value and peace of mind. With seating for 7 passengers, its built for comfort, space, and practicality. Enjoy seamless connectivity with Android Auto, while advanced features like blind spot detection, a rearview camera, and rear parking sensors keep you safe on the road. Power sliding side doors and a smart liftgate make every school run or grocery trip easier. Inside, youll find heated front and second-row bucket seats, a heated steering wheel, tri-zone climate control, and even a cooling glove box for added comfort. This Sedona SX+ blends family-friendly functionality with modern tech come see it for yourself today!

Key Features:

- 7-Passenger Seating
- Heated Front & 2nd-Row Leather Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Android Auto Smartphone Integration
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Rearview Camera
- Blind Spot Detection System
- Cooling Glove Box
- Windshield Wiper De-Icer
- Smart Power Liftgate & Power-Sliding Doors
- Tri-Zone Climate Control
- Clean Air Ionizer
- Automatic Defog System
- Smart Key w/ Push-Button Start
- Drivers Seat Memory Settings
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Integrated Rear Door Sunshades
- Drive Mode Select (Eco/Comfort/Normal)
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- 8-Way Power-Adjustable Front Seats
- Welcome Lighting System
- Fog Lights
- 18-Inch Machined-Finish Aluminum Wheels
- 3.3L GDI 6-Cylinder Engine

Exterior Colour: Sterling Metallic
Interior Colour: Grey Metallic

Manufacturers Brochure: https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Kia-Sedona-2017-CA.pdf

Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

2017 Kia Sedona

137,971 KM

$19,914

+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Sedona

SX - ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE - LOW KMS

2017 Kia Sedona

SX - ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE - LOW KMS

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$19,914

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,971KM
VIN KNDMC5C11H6269871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 269871
  • Mileage 137,971 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800

$19,914

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2017 Kia Sedona