2017 Kia Sportage

133,866 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

2017 Kia Sportage

2017 Kia Sportage

LX Backup camera, Heated seats, Cruise control

2017 Kia Sportage

LX Backup camera, Heated seats, Cruise control

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

133,866KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10634850
  Stock #: XP118C
  VIN: KNDPMCAC4H7279632

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # XP118C
  Mileage 133,866 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 KIA PORTAGE LX with 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC and 6-Speed Automatic transmission, All Wheel Drive. The vehicle with Backup camera, Heated seats, Cruise control, Power seats, Bluetooth, Hands-free calling and many more. For more info call us today (306) 955-2111 & book a test drive. All applications Accepted, Financing available. Apply Online Here: https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

