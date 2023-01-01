$19,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Kia Sportage
LX Backup camera, Heated seats, Cruise control
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-491-7275
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10634850
- Stock #: XP118C
- VIN: KNDPMCAC4H7279632
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # XP118C
- Mileage 133,866 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 KIA PORTAGE LX with 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC and 6-Speed Automatic transmission, All Wheel Drive. The vehicle with Backup camera, Heated seats, Cruise control, Power seats, Bluetooth, Hands-free calling and many more. For more info call us today (306) 955-2111 & book a test drive. All applications Accepted, Financing available. Apply Online Here: https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/
Vehicle Features
