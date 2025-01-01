$16,899+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Sportage
LX - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - HEATED SEATS
2017 Kia Sportage
LX - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - HEATED SEATS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$16,899
+ taxes & licensing
Used
166,410KM
VIN KNDPMCAC5H7253282
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 253282
- Mileage 166,410 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free! - Exceptional Condition
Check out this 2017 Kia Sportage LX, available now at Saskatoon Auto Connection! This compact SUV is equipped with Dynamax Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD), giving you confident traction and control in all weather conditions. It's accident-free and in excellent condition, making it a smart and reliable choice. Known for its smooth ride, quiet interior, and spacious seating, the Sportage delivers comfort for both drivers and passengers. Inside, youll find thoughtful features like heated front seats, a rearview camera, and Bluetooth hands-free connectivity for added convenience. The attractive dashboard layout and modern design give it a refined, upscale feel. If you're looking for a capable, well-cared-for SUV that checks all the boxes, this Sportage is ready to impress!
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Heated Front Seats
- Rearview Camera
- Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- USB & AUX Inputs
- Drive Mode Select (Eco/Normal/Sport)
- Heated Sideview Mirrors
- Rear Climate Ventilation
- Projection Fog Lights
- Automatic Dual-Function Projection Headlights
- Roof Rails
- Hill Assist Control & Downhill Brake Control
- 17-Inch Alloy Wheels
- 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Mineral Silver
Interior Colour: Black Cloth
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/kia/ca/2017-sportage.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
$16,899
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2017 Kia Sportage