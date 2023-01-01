$25,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-688-2408
2017 Kia Sportage
EX w/ Heated Seats, Backup Cam, New Tires
Location
Canada Drives - Saskatoon
37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7
- Listing ID: 9507715
- Stock #: V-64713
- VIN: KNDPNCAC9H7057567
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 77,029 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. AWD. Odometer is 19330 kilometers below market average! Silver 2017 Kia Sportage 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 4D Sport Utility EX AWD Reviews: * Owners report solid ride comfort, and good outward visibility and performance – especially from turbocharged models. The performance and confidence imparted by the AWD system is highly rated by owners in northern climates, too. Good fuel economy from non-turbo models and built-in storage help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
