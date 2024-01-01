$18,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport
4WD 4dr SE
2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport
4WD 4dr SE
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
154,499KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN SALCP2BG3HH672638
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,499 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto
2021 Ford F-350 XLT 4WD Crew Cab 8' Box 78,764 KM $46,997 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4X4 RIMS/TIRES 40,665 KM $34,997 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 3.0 L DIESEL 122,241 KM SOLD
Email G-Light Truck & Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
Call Dealer
306-934-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,997
+ taxes & licensing
G-Light Truck & Auto
306-934-1455
2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport