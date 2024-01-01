$27,648+ tax & licensing
2017 Land Rover Evoque
HSE Dynamic - 4WD - BLACK DESIGN - NAV - MOONROOF - MERIDIAN AUDIO - LOW KMS - LOCAL VEHICLE
2017 Land Rover Evoque
HSE Dynamic - 4WD - BLACK DESIGN - NAV - MOONROOF - MERIDIAN AUDIO - LOW KMS - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$27,648
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,315KM
VIN SALVD2BG5HH210647
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black/Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 210647
- Mileage 103,315 KM
Vehicle Description
Black Design Package:
Front Fog Lights, Headlamps & Tail Lamps w/ Darkened Finish
Narvik Black Front & Rear Tow Eye Trim Finisher
Narvik Black Front Grille Surround
Narvik Black Range Rover Script (Hood & Tailgate)
Black Exhaust Finishers
20" 5-Split-Spoke 'Style 508' Satin Black Wheels
Driver Assistance Package:
Full Park Assist (360-Degree w/ Parking Aid)
Lane Keep Assist w/ Driver Condition Monitor
Traffic Sign Recognition
Blind Spot Monitoring w/ Reverse Traffic Detection
Cold Climate Convenience Package:
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Windscreen
Heated Windscreen Washer Jets
Panoramic Moonroof
Oxford Leather Seating w/ Perforated Mid-Section
Heated Front Seats
12-Way Power Front Seats w/ Memory Functionality
Perforated Oxford Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
InControl Touch Pro w/ 10" Touchscreen
16-Speaker Premium Meridian 825KW Sound System w/ Subwoofer
Bluetooth Phone Connection & Streaming Audio
InControl Protect
InControl Remote
InControl Wi-Fi
InControl Apps
InControl Pro Services
Twin USB Sockets
12V Auxiliary Power Sockets (x3)
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel
Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
Illuminated Aluminum Front Treadplates
Textured Aluminum Trim Finisher
Ebony Headlining
Auto-Dimming Interior Rear View Mirror
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power-Folding Door Mirrors w/ Memory Functionality
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Cabin Air Quality Sensor
Exterior Features:
Remote Keyless Entry
Xenon Headlamps w/ LED Signature Lighting
Front Fog Lights
Power Headlight Washers
Heated Door Mirrors w/ Approach & Puddle Lamps
Rear Privacy Glass
Dynamic Front & Rear Bumper
Navrik Black Contrast Roof
Navrik Black Grille
Navrik Black Fender Blade
Navrik Black Tailgate Finisher
Navrik Black Hood Vents
Navrik Black Mirror Caps
Anthracite Side Sills
Body-Coloured Door Handles
Body-Coloured Door Claddings
Drivers Assistance:
InControl Touch Pro Navigation
Front & Rear Parking Aid
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Reverse Traffic Detection
Rear Collision Warning
Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA)
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Cruise Control
HomeLink Universal Garage Door Opener
Adaptive Dynamics
Terrain Response
All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC)
Hill Start Assist
Hill Descent Control (HDC)
Trailer Stability Assist
Active Driveline
Torque Vectoring
Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)
Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)
Traction Control System (TCS)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Performance Features:
4-Wheel Drive (4WD)
2.0L Turbocharged - 4 Cylinder Engine
240hp/ 250lb-ft Torque
9-Speed Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$27,648
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2017 Land Rover Evoque