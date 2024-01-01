2017 Land Rover Evoque

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Black Design Package:<br><br>Front Fog Lights, Headlamps & Tail Lamps w/ Darkened Finish<br>Narvik Black Front & Rear Tow Eye Trim Finisher<br>Narvik Black Front Grille Surround<br>Narvik Black Range Rover Script (Hood & Tailgate)<br>Black Exhaust Finishers<br>20 5-Split-Spoke Style 508 Satin Black Wheels<br><br><br>Driver Assistance Package:<br><br>Full Park Assist (360-Degree w/ Parking Aid)<br>Lane Keep Assist w/ Driver Condition Monitor<br>Traffic Sign Recognition<br>Blind Spot Monitoring w/ Reverse Traffic Detection<br><br><br>Cold Climate Convenience Package:<br><br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Heated Windscreen<br>Heated Windscreen Washer Jets<br><br><br>Panoramic Moonroof<br>Oxford Leather Seating w/ Perforated Mid-Section<br>Heated Front Seats<br>12-Way Power Front Seats w/ Memory Functionality<br>Perforated Oxford Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel<br>Push Button Start<br>InControl Touch Pro w/ 10 Touchscreen<br>16-Speaker Premium Meridian 825KW Sound System w/ Subwoofer<br>Bluetooth Phone Connection & Streaming Audio<br>InControl Protect<br>InControl Remote<br>InControl Wi-Fi<br>InControl Apps<br>InControl Pro Services<br>Twin USB Sockets<br>12V Auxiliary Power Sockets (x3)<br>Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel<br>Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting<br>Illuminated Aluminum Front Treadplates<br>Textured Aluminum Trim Finisher<br>Ebony Headlining<br>Auto-Dimming Interior Rear View Mirror<br>Power Windows<br>Power Door Locks<br>Power-Folding Door Mirrors w/ Memory Functionality<br>Air Conditioning<br>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control<br>Cabin Air Quality Sensor<br><br><br>Exterior Features:<br><br>Remote Keyless Entry<br>Xenon Headlamps w/ LED Signature Lighting<br>Front Fog Lights<br>Power Headlight Washers<br>Heated Door Mirrors w/ Approach & Puddle Lamps<br>Rear Privacy Glass<br>Dynamic Front & Rear Bumper<br>Navrik Black Contrast Roof<br>Navrik Black Grille<br>Navrik Black Fender Blade<br>Navrik Black Tailgate Finisher<br>Navrik Black Hood Vents<br>Navrik Black Mirror Caps<br>Anthracite Side Sills<br>Body-Coloured Door Handles<br>Body-Coloured Door Claddings<br><br><br>Drivers Assistance:<br><br>InControl Touch Pro Navigation<br>Front & Rear Parking Aid<br>Rear View Camera<br>Blind Spot Monitor w/ Reverse Traffic Detection<br>Rear Collision Warning<br>Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA)<br>Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers<br>Cruise Control<br>HomeLink Universal Garage Door Opener<br>Adaptive Dynamics<br>Terrain Response<br>All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC)<br>Hill Start Assist<br>Hill Descent Control (HDC)<br>Trailer Stability Assist<br>Active Driveline<br>Torque Vectoring<br>Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)<br>Roll Stability Control (RSC)<br>Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)<br>Traction Control System (TCS)<br>Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)<br><br><br>Performance Features:<br><br>4-Wheel Drive (4WD)<br>2.0L Turbocharged - 4 Cylinder Engine<br>240hp/ 250lb-ft Torque<br>9-Speed Automatic Transmission<br><br><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span></div>

2017 Land Rover Evoque

103,315 KM

Details Description Features

$27,648

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Land Rover Evoque

HSE Dynamic - 4WD - BLACK DESIGN - NAV - MOONROOF - MERIDIAN AUDIO - LOW KMS - LOCAL VEHICLE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Land Rover Evoque

HSE Dynamic - 4WD - BLACK DESIGN - NAV - MOONROOF - MERIDIAN AUDIO - LOW KMS - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 11444237
  2. 11444237
Contact Seller

$27,648

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
103,315KM
VIN SALVD2BG5HH210647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black/Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 210647
  • Mileage 103,315 KM

Vehicle Description

Black Design Package:

Front Fog Lights, Headlamps & Tail Lamps w/ Darkened Finish
Narvik Black Front & Rear Tow Eye Trim Finisher
Narvik Black Front Grille Surround
Narvik Black Range Rover Script (Hood & Tailgate)
Black Exhaust Finishers
20" 5-Split-Spoke 'Style 508' Satin Black Wheels


Driver Assistance Package:

Full Park Assist (360-Degree w/ Parking Aid)
Lane Keep Assist w/ Driver Condition Monitor
Traffic Sign Recognition
Blind Spot Monitoring w/ Reverse Traffic Detection


Cold Climate Convenience Package:

Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Windscreen
Heated Windscreen Washer Jets


Panoramic Moonroof
Oxford Leather Seating w/ Perforated Mid-Section
Heated Front Seats
12-Way Power Front Seats w/ Memory Functionality
Perforated Oxford Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
InControl Touch Pro w/ 10" Touchscreen
16-Speaker Premium Meridian 825KW Sound System w/ Subwoofer
Bluetooth Phone Connection & Streaming Audio
InControl Protect
InControl Remote
InControl Wi-Fi
InControl Apps
InControl Pro Services
Twin USB Sockets
12V Auxiliary Power Sockets (x3)
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel
Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
Illuminated Aluminum Front Treadplates
Textured Aluminum Trim Finisher
Ebony Headlining
Auto-Dimming Interior Rear View Mirror
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power-Folding Door Mirrors w/ Memory Functionality
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Cabin Air Quality Sensor


Exterior Features:

Remote Keyless Entry
Xenon Headlamps w/ LED Signature Lighting
Front Fog Lights
Power Headlight Washers
Heated Door Mirrors w/ Approach & Puddle Lamps
Rear Privacy Glass
Dynamic Front & Rear Bumper
Navrik Black Contrast Roof
Navrik Black Grille
Navrik Black Fender Blade
Navrik Black Tailgate Finisher
Navrik Black Hood Vents
Navrik Black Mirror Caps
Anthracite Side Sills
Body-Coloured Door Handles
Body-Coloured Door Claddings


Drivers Assistance:

InControl Touch Pro Navigation
Front & Rear Parking Aid
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Reverse Traffic Detection
Rear Collision Warning
Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA)
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Cruise Control
HomeLink Universal Garage Door Opener
Adaptive Dynamics
Terrain Response
All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC)
Hill Start Assist
Hill Descent Control (HDC)
Trailer Stability Assist
Active Driveline
Torque Vectoring
Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)
Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)
Traction Control System (TCS)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)


Performance Features:

4-Wheel Drive (4WD)
2.0L Turbocharged - 4 Cylinder Engine
240hp/ 250lb-ft Torque
9-Speed Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

Used 2023 Massimo MSA 550L - 4x4 - 32hp for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2023 Massimo MSA 550L - 4x4 - 32hp 0 $7,500 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Massimo Buck 450 - 4x4 - 25HP for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2023 Massimo Buck 450 - 4x4 - 25HP 0 $8,800 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Massimo T-Boss 550 - 4x4 - 33HP for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2023 Massimo T-Boss 550 - 4x4 - 33HP 0 $10,500 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,648

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2017 Land Rover Evoque