$27,210+ tax & licensing
2017 Land Rover Evoque
HSE - LOW KMS - DRIVER ASSIST PLUS PKG - MASSAGE SEATS - HEADS-UP DISPLAY
2017 Land Rover Evoque
HSE - LOW KMS - DRIVER ASSIST PLUS PKG - MASSAGE SEATS - HEADS-UP DISPLAY
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$27,210
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,099KM
VIN SALVR2BG7HH217973
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 217973
- Mileage 72,099 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Kilometers! - Exceptional Condition - Regularly Maintained
Key Features:
- 4x4
- Driver Assistance Plus Package!
- Luxury Seating Package!
- Cooled & Heated Front Seats w/ Massage Functionality
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heads-Up Display (HUD)
- InControl Touch Pro Navigation
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Rearview Camera
- Blind Spot Monitor w/ Reverse Traffic Detection
- Automatic High Beam Assist
- 16-Speaker Meridian Premium Sound System (825W) w/ Subwoofer
- 10-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adaptive LED Headlights w/ Power Washers
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Heated Windscreen & Washer Jets
- Power Gesture Tailgate
- Black Contrast Roof
- 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.auto-brochures.com/makes/landrover/Evoque/Land%20Rover_US%20Evoque_2017.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
2017 Land Rover Evoque