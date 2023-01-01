Menu
2017 Land Rover Evoque

90,800 KM

Details Description

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

888-688-2408

2017 Land Rover Evoque

2017 Land Rover Evoque

HSE w/ 360 Cam, Nav, Panoramic Sunroof

2017 Land Rover Evoque

HSE w/ 360 Cam, Nav, Panoramic Sunroof

Location

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

888-688-2408

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

90,800KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9512995
  Stock #: V-67783
  VIN: SALVR2BG6HH248745

Vehicle Details

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 90,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Monitor w/Closing Vehicle Sensing, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Premium audio system: Meridian, Rain sensing wipers. Gold 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 240hp 4D Sport Utility HSE 4WD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

888-688-2408

