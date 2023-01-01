$76,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Land Rover Range Rover
Supercharged w/ Drive Pro Package
Location
Canada Drives - Saskatoon
37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7
$76,990
- Listing ID: 9507703
- Stock #: V-64529
- VIN: SALGS5FE6HA338834
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 50,863 KM
Vehicle Description
Forward Collision Warning, White Leather, 4-Zone Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Blind Spot Monitor w/Reverse Traffic Detection, Climate Front Bucket w/Heated Rear Seats, Drive Pro Pack, Front & Rear Seat Climate Comfort Pack, Head-Up Display, Heated steering wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Memory seat, Power moonroof, Radio: Meridian Sound System, Rain sensing wipers, Ventilated front seats. White 2017 Land Rover Range Rover 8-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 Supercharged 4D Sport Utility 5.0L V8 Supercharged LWB 4WD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.
