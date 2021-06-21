Menu
2017 Lexus RX 350

77,507 KM

$38,977

+ tax & licensing
$38,977

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2017 Lexus RX 350

2017 Lexus RX 350

AWD -Leather Heated / Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Pwr Lift Gate

2017 Lexus RX 350

AWD -Leather Heated / Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Pwr Lift Gate

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$38,977

+ taxes & licensing

77,507KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7364450
  • Stock #: 3548A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian
  • Interior Colour Parchment
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,507 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2017 Lexus RX 350 - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, RX 350, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 24V, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Black, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Way Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather Seat Surfaces, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-Disc CD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats.This RX 350 has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Lexus 350 RX 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 24V 8-Speed Automatic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

