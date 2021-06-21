+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2017 Lexus RX 350 - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, RX 350, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 24V, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Black, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Way Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather Seat Surfaces, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-Disc CD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats.This RX 350 has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Lexus 350 RX 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 24V 8-Speed Automatic.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1