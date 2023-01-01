Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Lexus RX 350

63,423 KM

Details Description Features

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

Contact Seller
2017 Lexus RX 350

2017 Lexus RX 350

ONE OWNER, NEVER WINTER DRIVEN!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lexus RX 350

ONE OWNER, NEVER WINTER DRIVEN!!!

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

  1. 9632191
  2. 9632191
  3. 9632191
  4. 9632191
  5. 9632191
  6. 9632191
  7. 9632191
  8. 9632191
  9. 9632191
Contact Seller

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
63,423KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9632191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,423 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 LEXUS RX 350 EXECUTIVE MODEL!!ONE OWNER, NEVER WINTER DRIVEN, MUST TO BE SEEN TO BE APPRECIATED!!!JUST ARRIVED!! LOADED!! Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments and Dealer Exclusive in House Financing Offers O.A.C. Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. CALL/TEXT FERNANDO 639-4711839 or JASON 306-9518414
http://www.platinumautosport.com / http://www.northpointautosales.ca?

Vehicle Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum AutoSport

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 177,829 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee N...
 93,954 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Wrangler U...
 137,121 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic

Email Platinum AutoSport

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
Quick Links
Directions Inventory